Rami Malek once caught Kate Middleton off guard by asking her this 'personal question'

Rami Malek, 40, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and opened up about the time he ran into Prince William and Kate Middleton during the 2019 BAFTAs. Rami revealed that during their conversation, he asked Kate some questions and she was ‘taken aback’ after that.

"They work so hard to get to know everybody," Rami told Jimmy. "Who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films, and you can see they’ve done their homework. I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?’" he recalled, referring to the couple's son Prince Louis, who was born in 2018.

“I think she was taken aback. She said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look but you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors..." Rami said.

"They’re so careful but it’s so cool because I think I caught her off guard for a second," Malek said. "And I had that look in the most elegant way that yes, it is a lot having a kid." It was then that Malek said he offered to enlist his babysitting skills for the trio of royal kids: Prince George (8), Princess Charlotte (6) and Prince Louis (3).

"The funniest thing about that was I said, ‘You know, if you ever need a day off – some time off – I’m back-up for you," Rami shared. “She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, I can babysit for you – you guys go out, have a good time,” he added.

"I think after seeing the movie, they’re not going to want you to babysit at all," Jimmy quipped referencing the villain Malek plays in No Time To Die. "That’s very funny," Rami retorted in agreement. "That’s so true."

Rami met the royals again at the premiere of No Time to Die. Speaking with E News' Daily Pop, Rami revealed he was seated behind Prince William and Kate Middleton during the screening and he noticed William's reaction to the film. Based on it, he felt that William seemed like he enjoyed the movie.