Randolph Mantooth dies at 80: Cause of death, wife, children, net worth and more about the 'Emergency!' star

Randolph Mantooth, the actor who became a television icon as paramedic John Gage in NBC's Emergency!, has died at the age of 80. He died on July 9 at a hospice facility in Ventura, California, following a long illness, according to his brother.

Randolph Mantooth was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and passed away in a hospice following a protracted illness. (Randolph Mantooth Instagram)

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Mantooth was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

His family confirmed that he is survived by his wife, Kristen Mantooth, and siblings Donald and Tonya.

Mantooth became a household name in 1972 when he was cast opposite Kevin Tighe in Emergency!. The NBC drama ran for six seasons and followed the lives of Los Angeles County paramedics.