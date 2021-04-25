Razzies 2021: Rudy Giuliani wins Worst Supporting Actor for Borat 2, Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle is Worst Remake

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday.

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.

Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat mockumentary sequel. The former mayor was unknowingly filmed in a hotel room with an actress pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani has said nothing inappropriate happened.

Absolute Proof, a movie by MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, was voted the year's worst picture. The film featured baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, also was named worst actor.

Music, a movie directed by musician Sia about a young girl with autism, won the most Razzies overall, with three including worst actress for Kate Hudson.

Razzie winners were chosen by 1,097 members from more than two dozen countries. Members sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.

Here is a full list of winners:

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) - Absolute Proof WINNER

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson – Music WINNER

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Maddie Ziegler - Music WINNER

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Worst Supporting Actor

Rudy Giuliani (as "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm WINNER

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Sia – Music WINNER

Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Screenplay

365 Days WINNER

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Dolittle (Remake) WINNER

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

