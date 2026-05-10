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Ready or Not 2 becomes instant digital hit: Samara Weaving sequel grosses 3x budget in one day

Samara Weaving's horror sequel, Ready or Not 2, has grossed $42.2 million worldwide after its May 5 PVOD release.

May 10, 2026 05:19 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Samara Weaving’s new horror movie, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, has become an instant digital hit after grossing three times its reported $14 million budget in just one day. The film officially dropped on pay‑on‑demand (PVOD) on May 5 and quickly shot to number one in several major markets, reviving the cult‑horror franchise for a new generation of slasher fans.

The sequel's success

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Kathryn Newton, from left, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Samara Weaving in a scene from "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." (Pief Weyman/Searchlight Pictures via AP)(AP)

The original 2019 Ready or Not was also a box‑office success and earned over $57 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. On digital, the movie moved fast. It topped the Amazon TV Store chart in the U.S. the day after launch and stayed in the top spot by May 7.

One fan wrote, “After years of waiting for a sequel, it’s awesome it’s already number one in digital sales,” while another added, “The trailers made it look like a bigger, wilder version of the first, and it delivered.”

The PVOD release also includes extras like behind‑the‑scenes segments, interviews, and deleted scenes, which some viewers say “makes it worth paying full price instead of waiting for a flat‑rate stream.”

How the record‑breaking one‑day take

 
entertainment hollywood box office
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Ready or Not 2 becomes instant digital hit: Samara Weaving sequel grosses 3x budget in one day
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