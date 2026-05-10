Ready or Not 2 becomes instant digital hit: Samara Weaving sequel grosses 3x budget in one day

Samara Weaving’s new horror movie, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, has become an instant digital hit after grossing three times its reported $14 million budget in just one day. The film officially dropped on pay‑on‑demand (PVOD) on May 5 and quickly shot to number one in several major markets, reviving the cult‑horror franchise for a new generation of slasher fans.

The sequel's success

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Kathryn Newton, from left, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Samara Weaving in a scene from "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." (Pief Weyman/Searchlight Pictures via AP)(AP)

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The original 2019 Ready or Not was also a box‑office success and earned over $57 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. On digital, the movie moved fast. It topped the Amazon TV Store chart in the U.S. the day after launch and stayed in the top spot by May 7.

One fan wrote, “After years of waiting for a sequel, it’s awesome it’s already number one in digital sales,” while another added, “The trailers made it look like a bigger, wilder version of the first, and it delivered.”

The PVOD release also includes extras like behind‑the‑scenes segments, interviews, and deleted scenes, which some viewers say “makes it worth paying full price instead of waiting for a flat‑rate stream.”

How the record‑breaking one‑day take

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{{^usCountry}} Industry watchers note that the film’s quick profitability helped it nail the one‑day milestone. The sequel was made for about $14 million and has already earned $42.2 million worldwide from theaters alone, according to Comic Book Resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry watchers note that the film’s quick profitability helped it nail the one‑day milestone. The sequel was made for about $14 million and has already earned $42.2 million worldwide from theaters alone, according to Comic Book Resources. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One analyst said, “Once it landed on PVOD, every dollar after that is almost pure profit, and fans are clearly happy to pay for an early digital copy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One analyst said, “Once it landed on PVOD, every dollar after that is almost pure profit, and fans are clearly happy to pay for an early digital copy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another viewer commented, “$42 million worldwide before it even hit apps is huge for a comedy horror, and now it’s the top‑selling movie on Amazon in the U.S. in one day; that’s insane.” The sequel is receiving strong viewer response suggesting the brand power of the movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another viewer commented, “$42 million worldwide before it even hit apps is huge for a comedy horror, and now it’s the top‑selling movie on Amazon in the U.S. in one day; that’s insane.” The sequel is receiving strong viewer response suggesting the brand power of the movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One fan said, “If this keeps selling, we’ll probably get a third one sooner than we think,” speculating about another one in the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan said, “If this keeps selling, we’ll probably get a third one sooner than we think,” speculating about another one in the series. {{/usCountry}}

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