Amazon TV Sale: Up to 60% discount on your favourite televisions from top brands like Samsung, Sony, MI and more

The Amazon TV Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab top-quality televisions at discounted prices. With up to 60% off on popular models, this sale brings together the best TV brands, including Samsung, Sony, MI, and more. Whether you're looking for a new smart TV, a high-definition experience, or simply upgrading your entertainment setup, the Amazon Sale offers something for everyone. If you are looking for an easy upgrade for your TV. Then the Amazon TV Sale is the perfect excuse with up to 60% off.(Pexels)

This sale provides a wide selection of TVs with different features, sizes, and technologies. It's an ideal time for tech enthusiasts and casual viewers alike to find the right television for their needs. From 4K Ultra HD to OLED displays, you can explore a variety of options and save big on premium brands. Don't miss the chance to enjoy these great deals on your next TV purchase. Keep an eye on the Amazon TV Sale to get the most value for your money while upgrading your home entertainment system.

Top picks for the best TVs with a minimum 60% discount and Amazon TV Sale

1. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV offers a clear and vibrant viewing experience, perfect for daily entertainment. With Android support and popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, it's ideal for streaming your favourite content. Its frameless design gives it a sleek, modern look, and with built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect to your home network. Great for families or as a gift for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready

Android Smart LED TV

Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 20 Watts stereo output

Special features: Screen Mirroring, Cinema Mode

2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers stunning visuals with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, perfect for those who enjoy high-quality entertainment. Its Google TV platform offers access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With built-in Chromecast and voice control via Google Assistant, it’s ideal for tech-savvy users. This TV is a great choice for home entertainment or as a gift for movie lovers.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV



Resolution: 3840x2160

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio

Special features: Google TV, Chromecast

3. Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

The Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV is an excellent option for everyday entertainment. Featuring HD resolution, built-in Google TV, and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, it’s easy to stream your favourite shows. The TV also supports voice control via Google Assistant, making it user-friendly. Perfect for small spaces or gifting, this smart TV offers good value for the price.

Specifications of Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV



Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Special features: Quick Wake, Google Assistant

4. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with HD resolution and vibrant colours. With access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, it’s easy to enjoy streaming content. The TV includes smart features like Screen Share and a built-in music system, making it versatile for everyday entertainment. It’s an excellent choice for small rooms or gifting, offering great value for smart TV features.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV



Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 20 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus

Special features: Screen Share, Content Guide

5. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV provides clear HD visuals, making it a solid choice for everyday entertainment. With WebOS Smart TV features, you can easily access popular apps and enjoy screen mirroring. Its sleek, slim design fits well in any room. The TV is ideal for streaming, casual viewing, or gifting, with multi-tasking options that allow you to use apps like Office 365 for added convenience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV



Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 10 Watts with DTS Virtual

Special features: Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard

6. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV offers a stunning viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and bezel-less design. Equipped with Android TV and built-in Wi-Fi, it supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Its wide viewing angle and HDR 10 ensure clear visuals, while Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. Ideal for movie lovers or as a home entertainment upgrade.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD

Smart Android LED TV

Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 19 Watts with Dolby Audio

Special features: Screen Mirroring, AiPQ Engine

7. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and Hyper Real Picture Engine. Equipped with features like PurColor and HDR, it ensures vibrant, clear images. The TV supports popular apps such as Netflix and Prime Video and comes with a versatile remote for easy control. It’s a great addition to any living space for streaming and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV



Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Sound: 20 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus

Special features: PurColor, Hyper Real Picture Engine

8. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a stunning 4K resolution with vivid colours and clarity. Featuring Google TV and voice search, it provides seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With additional features like Apple Airplay and Alexa compatibility, this TV is perfect for high-quality entertainment and smart home integration. Ideal for home theatres or living rooms.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Resolution: 3840x2160

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Special features: Google TV, X1 4K Processor

More options for you:

Factors that will ensure you find the best TVs on Amazon:

Resolution and Picture Quality: Look for TVs with higher resolutions like 4K or 8K for clearer and more detailed images. Features like HDR (High Dynamic Range) and advanced picture processing also enhance visual quality.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has smart capabilities such as built-in apps, voice control, and compatibility with streaming services. Google TV, Android TV, and other platforms offer a wide range of apps and functionalities.

Connectivity Options: Check the number and types of ports, such as HDMI, USB, and Ethernet. Multiple HDMI ports are useful for connecting various devices like gaming consoles and Blu-ray players.

Sound Quality: Consider the TV’s audio output and features like Dolby Audio or DTS for better sound quality. Some TVs also have built-in sound systems or support for external audio equipment.

Brand and Warranty: Opt for well-known brands with positive reviews and reliable customer service. Check the warranty terms to ensure you have support in case of any issues.

Best value for money TV at the Amazon TV Sale

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers great value with its HD resolution and versatile smart features. It provides access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video and includes smart functionalities such as Screen Share and a built-in music system. Ideal for small spaces.

Best overall TV at the Amazon TV Sale

The VW 80 cm Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV combines a sleek frameless design with essential smart features like Android support, Wi-Fi, and popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. Its vibrant display and modern look make it a top choice for quality and style.

Top 3 features of the best TVS at the Amazon TV Sale

Best TVs at the Amazon Sale Video Output Audio Output Special Features VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768) 20 Watts stereo Screen Mirroring, Cinema Mode Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 30 Watts with Dolby Audio Google TV, Chromecast Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV HD Ready (1366x768) 20 Watts with Dolby Audio Quick Wake, Google Assistant Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768) 20 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus Screen Share, Content Guide LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768) 10 Watts with DTS Virtual Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV Full HD (1920x1080) 19 Watts with Dolby Audio AiPQ Engine, Bezel-Less Design Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV Full HD (1920x1080) 20 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus PurColor, Hyper Real Picture Engine Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts with Dolby Audio Google TV, X1 4K Processor

Amazon Sale on TVs: FAQs What types of TVs are included in the Amazon Sale? The sale features a variety of TVs including HD Ready, Full HD, and 4K Ultra HD models. You can find smart TVs with Android, Google TV, and other operating systems. Brands such as Samsung, Sony, Mi, and TCL are included in the sale.

Are there any additional discounts or offers available? Besides the main discounts, there may be additional offers such as cashback, exchange deals, or special promotions. Check the product pages and Amazon’s offers section for the latest details on available deals.

Can I return a TV purchased during the sale? Yes, TVs purchased during the sale are generally subject to Amazon’s standard return policy. Ensure you review the return policy details on the product page and keep an eye on the return window to make sure you can return or exchange the TV if needed.

