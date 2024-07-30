Best 55-inch QLED TV: Transform your viewing experience with better picture and sound quality; top 7 picks

A QLED TV offers exceptional picture and sound quality. With its vibrant and lifelike colours, enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, a QLED TV offers you a surreal viewing experience. The 4K UHD resolution delivers stunning clarity and detail, making movies, sports, and games come alive with breathtaking realism. Apart from enhancing your TV viewing experience, a QLED TV in its sleek and modern design also compliments your living room decor. Nonetheless, a QLED TV enhances your overall cinematic experience. Top 7 55-inch QLED TVs for you (Pexels)

And just in case, you are on the lookout for a new QLED TV to beautify your living room decor, you have just reached the right place. We have curated this list of top 7 55-inch QLED TVs for you that are sure to give you a perfect TV viewing experience along with adding a royal touch to your living space.

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The Acer 55-inch V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is a powerhouse of entertainment and technology. It features Quantum Dot technology, delivering stunning visuals with vivid colours and deep contrasts. The 4K UHD resolution ensures breathtaking clarity and detail, making every scene come to life. Integrated with Google TV, it offers seamless access to a vast array of streaming services, apps, and content, all through a user-friendly interface. The TV supports voice control, enabling hands-free operation via Google Assistant. Its sleek design with minimal bezels enhances any living space, while multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure you can easily connect all your devices. Ideal for movie nights, gaming, and binge-watching your favourite shows, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience like no other.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant colours and deep contrast Higher price point Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming May require external sound system for best audio Voice control with Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Sleek and modern design Not suitable for very bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the picture quality and vibrant colours, praising the seamless integration with Google TV. Some noted the sound quality could be better, recommending an external sound system.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stunning QLED display and seamless Google TV integration, offering an exceptional viewing experience and smart features for a modern home entertainment setup.

2. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV brings the best of entertainment and smart technology to your home. Equipped with Quantum Dot technology, it delivers brilliant colors and superior brightness, ensuring a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K UHD resolution provides crystal-clear picture quality, making every scene come alive with detail and clarity. With Google TV, you can access a plethora of apps, streaming services, and content effortlessly. The TV supports voice commands via Google Assistant, offering hands-free control and ease of use. Its modern design, featuring slim bezels, fits seamlessly into any living space. Multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allow you to connect a variety of devices. Perfect for movie buffs, gamers, and binge-watchers, this TV offers a comprehensive entertainment solution.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning QLED display with vibrant colours Higher price range Integrated Google TV for easy streaming Sound quality may require enhancement Voice control with Google Assistant Limited to 120Hz refresh rate Sleek and modern design Not ideal for very bright environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant picture quality and the extensive app support via Google TV. Some users mentioned that the sound quality is average and could benefit from an external sound system.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its brilliant QLED display and integrated Google TV, providing a rich and convenient viewing experience with smart features.

3. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV

The TOSHIBA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV is designed to elevate your home entertainment experience. Featuring advanced Quantum Dot technology, it delivers exceptionally vibrant colours and deep contrasts, bringing every scene to life. The 4K UHD resolution ensures outstanding picture clarity and detail. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, offering access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content. Voice control via Google Assistant allows for convenient, hands-free operation. The sleek design with minimal bezels adds a modern touch to any room. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure seamless integration with your devices. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or streaming your favourite shows, this TV promises an immersive and engaging viewing experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: Super QLED

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional picture quality with Super QLED Premium price point Integrated Google TV for seamless access Sound quality may need enhancement Voice control with Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Modern and sleek design Not suitable for very bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vivid picture quality and user-friendly Google TV interface. However, some noted that the audio could be improved, suggesting the use of a soundbar.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its superior Super QLED display and smart features powered by Google TV, ensuring a top-tier home entertainment experience.

Also Read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home

4. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

The OnePlus 65-inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV combines cutting-edge technology with a premium viewing experience. The Quantum Dot technology provides vibrant colours and deep blacks, making every image pop with realism. The 4K UHD resolution ensures stunning clarity and detail. Powered by Google TV, it offers a seamless interface for accessing a multitude of streaming services, apps, and content. Voice control with Google Assistant allows for easy navigation and hands-free operation. The sleek, bezel-less design enhances any living space, providing an immersive viewing experience. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect all your devices. Ideal for movie nights, gaming, and binge-watching, this TV delivers an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Design: Bezel-less, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 65-inch QLED display with vibrant colours High price point Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming Sound quality may require enhancement Voice control with Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Sleek and modern design May be too large for smaller rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the exceptional picture quality and intuitive Google TV interface. Some have mentioned that the sound quality is decent but can be enhanced with an external sound system.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive 65-inch QLED display and smart features powered by Google TV, offering a superior viewing experience for large living spaces.

Also Read: Top 10 new –age 65 inch TV models: A buyer’s guide.

5. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV brings superior picture quality and smart functionality to your living room. Featuring Quantum Dot technology, it offers vibrant colours and deep blacks, making every scene look lifelike. The 4K UHD resolution ensures crystal-clear picture quality with stunning detail. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content. Voice control via Google Assistant allows for easy navigation and hands-free operation. The modern design with slim bezels fits seamlessly into any space. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure you can connect all your devices effortlessly. Perfect for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and binge-watchers, this TV delivers a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant QLED display with rich colours Higher price range Integrated Google TV for seamless access Sound quality may require enhancement Voice control with Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Sleek and modern design Not ideal for very bright environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vibrant colours and intuitive Google TV interface. Some have noted that the audio quality is average and suggested using a soundbar for better sound.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its stunning QLED display and integrated Google TV, providing a rich and convenient viewing experience with smart features.

Also Read: Best smart TV: Prices and performance of top 10 options

6. Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantam Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

The Blaupunkt 55-inch Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV offers a premium viewing experience with advanced technology. Quantum Dot technology delivers vibrant and accurate colours, while the 4K UHD resolution ensures stunning clarity and detail. With Google TV, you can easily access a plethora of streaming services, apps, and content. Voice control via Google Assistant provides hands-free operation and ease of use. The sleek design with slim bezels enhances any living space. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure seamless integration with your devices. Ideal for movie nights, gaming, and binge-watching, this TV offers an immersive and engaging entertainment experience.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant and accurate colours with Quantum Dot Higher price point Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming Sound quality may need enhancement Voice control with Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Sleek and modern design Not suitable for very bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant picture quality and user-friendly Google TV interface. However, some noted that the audio could be improved, recommending the use of a soundbar.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its exceptional Quantum Dot display and smart features powered by Google TV, offering a top-tier home entertainment experience.

Also Read: Best TV brands in India that promise stellar display: 10 options to consider

7. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

The Samsung 55-inch QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV offers an outstanding viewing experience with its advanced QLED technology. Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours, while the 4K UHD resolution delivers stunning clarity and detail. Integrated with smart features, it provides seamless access to a wide array of streaming services, apps, and content. Voice control with Bixby and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant allows for easy and hands-free operation. The sleek and modern design with slim bezels complements any living space. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure you can connect all your devices effortlessly. Ideal for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and binge-watchers, this TV promises an immersive and engaging entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Voice Control: Yes, with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant and true-to-life colors with Quantum Dot Higher price range Integrated smart features for easy streaming Sound quality may require enhancement Voice control with multiple assistants Limited to 50Hz refresh rate Sleek and modern design Not ideal for very bright environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant picture quality and multiple voice assistant options. Some users mentioned that the audio could be better, suggesting the use of an external sound system.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its brilliant QLED display and versatile smart features, providing a rich and convenient viewing experience with multiple voice control options.

Is QLED better than OLED?

QLEDs give you brighter and clearer picture quality even in a bright, sunny room. OLEDs, as compared with QLEDs gives you less bright picture especially in a room with so much light.

How long do QLED TVs last?

In general, QLED TVs lasts for about seven years, while LED TVs tend to last just over 6 years, thanks to their inclusion of a backlight.

How can we protect QLED screen?

Screen protectors are a sure shot way to protect your screen, which is just similar to how you protect your smartphone or tablet. It is also handy as this screen protector protects your TV from dust or pet harm.

Top Three features of the best 55-inch QLED TV:

Best 55-inch QLED TV Resolution Refresh Rate Audio Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz 24W with Dolby Audio TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz 30W with Dolby Atmos TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz 24W with DTS Virtual OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz 50W with Dolby Atmos Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz 24W with Dolby Atmos Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantam Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz 50W with Dolby Atmos Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV 4K Ultra HD 50 Hz 40W with Dolby Digital Plus

Best value for money 55-inch QLED TV on Amazon

The Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV is the best value for money in the 55-inch QLED TV category. It combines stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with vibrant Quantum Dot technology, providing exceptional picture quality. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the powerful 50W audio system with Dolby Atmos creates an immersive sound experience. Additionally, its smart capabilities, powered by Google TV, offer seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. With its competitive price and robust features, the Blaupunkt QLED TV is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also Read: Top 10 smart TVs: Enjoy HD entertainment at home



Best overall 55 inch QLED TV on Amazon

The Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV stands out as the best overall 55-inch QLED TV. This TV delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, ensuring that every detail is crystal clear and lifelike. The 60 Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion handling, making it ideal for both movies and gaming. Additionally, the 24W audio system with Dolby Audio provides rich and immersive sound quality. With Google TV integration, users can easily access a wide range of apps and streaming services, enhancing their entertainment options. The Acer V Series QLED TV combines excellent picture quality, sound, and smart features, making it the top choice for discerning buyers.

Factors to consider before buying the best 55 inch QLED TV

When purchasing a 55-inch QLED TV, several key factors should be considered to ensure you get the best value and performance. Firstly, resolution is crucial; opting for a 4K Ultra HD resolution is recommended as it provides superior picture clarity and detail, enhancing your viewing experience. Secondly, refresh rate plays a significant role in delivering smooth motion, especially for fast-paced content like sports or action movies. A refresh rate of at least 60 Hz is standard, but higher rates like 120 Hz offer even smoother visuals. Thirdly, audio quality is essential for an immersive experience. Look for TVs with advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos or DTS Virtual and consider the wattage of the speakers to ensure robust sound. Additionally, smart TV features are important for accessing streaming services and apps. A user-friendly interface and compatibility with popular platforms like Google TV or Roku can enhance convenience. Connectivity options such as HDMI and USB ports are also crucial for connecting external devices. Lastly, consider the design and build quality, ensuring the TV complements your living space and is durable. Taking these factors into account will help you choose the best 55-inch QLED TV for your needs.



Similar articles for you

Upgrade your television watching experience with best 4K TV

Top choices for 32 inch LED TV to explore

Discover best TV brands in India for a great television viewing experience

10 top-notch 43-inch TVs for your living space: Buyer's guide

FAQ on Best 55 inch QLED TV Q: What is a QLED TV? A: QLED stands for Quantum Dot LED. These TVs use quantum dots to enhance brightness and color accuracy, providing better picture quality compared to traditional LED TVs.

Q: Is 4K resolution important for a 55-inch TV? A: Yes, 4K resolution is important for a 55-inch TV as it offers four times the resolution of Full HD, providing clearer, more detailed images, which is especially noticeable on larger screens.

Q: What is the advantage of a higher refresh rate? A: A higher refresh rate, such as 120 Hz, provides smoother motion handling, which is beneficial for watching sports, action movies, and gaming, reducing motion blur and providing a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Q: Do I need special speakers for a QLED TV? A: While QLED TVs come with built-in speakers, for an enhanced audio experience, especially for cinematic viewing, you may consider adding external sound systems like soundbars or home theatre systems.

Q: Are smart features essential for a 55-inch QLED TV? A: Smart features are highly beneficial as they allow access to stream services, apps, and internet browsing directly from the TV, providing a more versatile and convenient entertainment experience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.