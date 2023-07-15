'Not particularly great', Reese Witherspoon gets candid about sex scene with Mark Wahlberg in 1996 movie ‘Fear’

Reese Witherspoon, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, opened up about her experience filming the intense sex scene with Mark Wahlberg in the 1996 movie "Fear." The actress revealed that the scene was not originally in the script and that she had little control over its inclusion. Witherspoon, who was just 19 at the time, described the experience as “not particularly great.”

In the psychosexual thriller "Fear," Witherspoon portrays Nicole, a teenager dating a mysterious boy played by Wahlberg. The film featured a controversial NSFW scene in which Nicole experiences an orgasm on a roller-coaster. Witherspoon admitted feeling uncomfortable about filming the intimate scene and even requested a stunt double, but her request was denied.

A Formative Experience

While Witherspoon emphasized that she is not traumatized by the experience, she acknowledged that it was formative and highlighted the power dynamics within the filmmaking industry. She explained that it helped her understand her place in the pecking order and motivated her to become an advocate for change in the industry.

Witherspoon's challenging experience on "Fear" inspired her to create her own production company, Hello Sunshine, and take on leadership roles to tell stories from a female perspective. She wanted to ensure that actors in similar positions would have more agency and control over their work. Witherspoon aims to shift the narrative from the male gaze to a female perspective, empowering women in the industry.

Navigating a Competitive Environment

During her early career in Hollywood, Witherspoon encountered a highly competitive and jealous atmosphere in audition rooms. She expressed feeling unhappy and limited by the scarcity of opportunities, where it seemed like only one girl could succeed at a time. This realization fueled her determination to create a better environment for aspiring actresses and promote more inclusive opportunities.

Witherspoon's journey towards positive change was further motivated by the birth of her eldest daughter, Ava. She reflected on the importance of being a role model for her daughter and striving to be a woman she can look up to. This perspective guided her choices and commitment to making a difference in the industry.

Embracing Complex Roles

The actress credited her success in embodying complex characters to her avid reading of self-help books. Witherspoon highlighted her transformative performances in movies like "Election," "Pleasantville," and "Sweet Home Alabama," which she created during her twenties. She marvelled at her ability to bring these diverse characters to life in such a short span of time and reflected on the growth and determination that enabled her to accomplish such feats.

