Esteemed BBC anchor, Huw Edwards confirms involvement in teen sexting scandal amid mental health struggles

Eminent BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, known for his unflappable and calm demeanor, has confirmed that he is at the center of a sexting scandal that has dominated headlines in recent days. FILE - Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. London police say there's no evidence that a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime. The Metropolitan police issued the statement Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as the wife of Huw Edwards identified him as the presenter. (AP Photos/Tim Ireland, File)(AP)

Up until now, Edwards' identity had been kept private due to privacy laws.

The esteemed anchor is a familiar face on British television and is often called upon for national events, including the announcement of Queen Elizabeth's death and coverage of her funeral.

In a statement released by Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind, she expressed, “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As in well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years,” the statement continued.

Flind explained that the recent events surrounding the scandal have worsened Edwards' condition, leading to his admission to in-patient hospital care.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.”

The anchor’s wife emphasized the need for privacy for her family and all those involved in the upsetting events. She conveyed, “To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting event is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

The scandal surrounding Edwards' private life has been front-page news in the UK since The Sun broke the story over the weekend.

The initial claims alleged that Edwards had paid a young person for sexual pictures over several years. However, the young person's lawyer came forward and stated that nothing inappropriate or unlawful had occurred between their client and Edwards.

The Sun had not spoken directly to the young person involved and had been informed by the lawyer of the lack of impropriety.

On Tuesday, further damaging news emerged when another person claimed that Edwards had been abusive in messages after they threatened to go public. The Sun also made fresh claims about Edwards breaking COVID lockdown rules by meeting a 23-year-old after making contact on a dating site.

Amidst the swirling stories, other prominent male presenters denied their involvement, while some called on Edwards to reveal himself. Edwards, a married father of five, has spent the majority of his professional life at the BBC and currently earns up to £439,000 ($570,000) according to recent figures from the broadcaster.

The BBC, which suspended Edwards on Sunday, had initially been informed of the allegations in a phone conversation with the mother of the complainant. The broadcaster then passed on the information to its in-house investigations team, who attempted to contact the complainant without success. The BBC did not speak directly to Edwards until The Sun approached them with the allegations. The police have asked the BBC to halt its internal inquiry to avoid prejudicing their own investigation.