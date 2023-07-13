‘I can’t get over these images,' Barack Obama marvels at James Webb Space Telescope's spectacular images

Former U.S. President Barack Obama expressed his awe and appreciation for the James Webb Space Telescope's images, stating, "I can't get over these images from the James Webb Space Telescope! They're igniting curiosity and wonder in a whole new generation." The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth, is seen in a composite of separate exposures acquired by the James Webb Space Telescope using the NIRCam instrument released July 12, 2023. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan and Alyssa Pagan/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)

The captivating image shared by Obama serves as a testament to the Webb Telescope's remarkable capabilities, indicating that it is merely beginning to unveil the secrets of the universe.

Observations for the telescope's second year have already been chosen, and experts anticipate that it will continue to astonish and inspire us as time will pass.

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched on July 12, 2022, has astonished the world with its unprecedented views of the cosmos and nearby celestial bodies.

To commemorate its first anniversary, the European Space Agency (ESA) has shared some stunning new images captured by the telescope.

The featured image showcases a star-forming region within the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, situated approximately 390 million light-years away.

Despite being a considerable distance from Earth, Webb can provide a remarkably detailed close-up of this region, devoid of any intervening foreground stars.

Within the image, approximately 50 young stars can be observed, all of which are similar in mass to our own Sun or smaller. The denser areas of the region appear as darker regions, where thick cocoons of dust are undergoing the process of forming protostars.

The eye is immediately drawn to a prominent feature in the image is the presence of red jets composed of molecular hydrogen. These jets span horizontally across the upper third of the image and vertically on the right side. Red jets occur when a star bursts through its cosmic birth envelope, emitting opposing jets into space. This is a part of a protostar called VLA1623.

In the lower half of the image, the star S1 stands out, carving out a glowing cavity within the surrounding dust. Notably, S1 is significantly more massive than our own Sun.