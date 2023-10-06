Relationship expert says Kanye's wife's transformation is because she ‘wants to fit in with celebrity lifestyle’

Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, has taken the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping transformations, sparking both awe and speculation among fans. The Australian model and Yeezy architect recently made headlines for her drastic image overhaul, including chopping off her brunette locks and experimenting with bold hair colours, all while flaunting daring fashion choices during her European escapades with Kanye.

Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a viral TikTok video, Bianca's pre-marriage photos were juxtaposed with her current look, leaving viewers astounded. Social media users expressed their disbelief, with one commenter stating, "Ain't no way that's the same person." Sex and relationships expert, Charlotte Johnson, shed light on Bianca's transformation, emphasizing the challenges of suddenly finding oneself in the public eye.

"Entering into a relationship with a celebrity and suddenly finding yourself in the public eye can be an exhilarating yet challenging experience," Johnson shared. She pointed out that Bianca's changes might stem from the pressure of increased attention, scrutiny, and societal expectations. Johnson stressed the importance of open communication between Bianca and Kanye to address any concerns or insecurities that might arise.

"For Bianca, it can be overwhelming to adjust to a life of increased attention, scrutiny, and perhaps even jealousy from others. It's important for Bianca to express any of her feelings to Kanye, concerns, and insecurities without blame or judgment," Johnson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drawing a parallel with Kanye's previous marriage to Kim Kardashian, Johnson highlighted the impact of fame on personal choices. "Being in the public eye can be very difficult for some, pressuring people to wear and do certain things to fit the celebrity lifestyle," she explained. However, she also emphasized that Bianca's transformations could signify her exploration of new styles and ideas influenced by Kanye.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In this case, as long as there is personal well-being, independence, communication, and support in Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, her transformations reflect her exploration of new looks and styles," concluded Johnson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON