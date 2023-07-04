Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro's death was discovered by friend: Report

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez who was found dead on Sunday afternoon was discovered so by a friend who went to visit him at his New York City apartment. The friend hadn't heard from Leandro for few days and went to check in on him. According to a report by TMZ, law enforcement authorities have revealed that both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near Leandro's body.

Robert De Niro, his grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leandro's death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose case. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," read a statement from Robert De Niro on Monday.

ALSO READ| Arnold Schwarzenegger warns about Artificial Intelligence with scary reminder from ‘Terminator’ movie

How Leandro's mother Drena De Niro expressed her emotions after his death?

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," wrote Drena on Instagram on Sunday night.

Leandro's relationship to Robert De Niro

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, Leandro's mother Drena was born to Diahnne Abbott. She got adoped by Robert De Niro after his marriage to Abbott. Leandro's father was artist Carlos Rodriguez.

Leandro's career

19-year-old Leandro was a budding young actor. His first major break in Hollywood was the 2018 movie "A Star Is Born" in which was directed by Bradley Cooper. Leandro also acted in 2018 drama "Cabaret Maxime".