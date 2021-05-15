Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Robert De Niro's injury won't impact filming of Killers Of The Flower Moon
hollywood

Robert De Niro's injury won't impact filming of Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in prominent roles.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Robert De Niro injured his leg off-set in Oklahoma and had to fly back to New York.(REUTERS)

Actor Robert De Niro's leg injury will have no impact on the filming of filmmaker Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Robert was injured at his home in Oklahoma, where he was living to film Martin's big-budget period thriller, and later returned to New York, where he is currently seeking medical treatment.

The actor's injury, however, will not impact the shooting of the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter. A rep for the actor provided the details regarding his health condition recently. De Niro is receiving medical treatment back home in New York and is not scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks.

"While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York," his representative told the outlet.

"This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks," the rep added.

Killers of the Flower Moon, written by Eric Roth and based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma against the backdrop of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Also read: When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage: 'My heart was thumping'

In the upcoming film, Robert will play the role of powerful rancher William Hale, while Leonardo will essay the part of his nephew, Ernest Burkhart.

Lily, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations, portrays an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest. Jesse will play Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders.

Martin is directing and producing Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Martin are Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

Actor Robert De Niro's leg injury will have no impact on the filming of filmmaker Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Robert was injured at his home in Oklahoma, where he was living to film Martin's big-budget period thriller, and later returned to New York, where he is currently seeking medical treatment.

The actor's injury, however, will not impact the shooting of the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter. A rep for the actor provided the details regarding his health condition recently. De Niro is receiving medical treatment back home in New York and is not scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks.

"While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York," his representative told the outlet.

"This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks," the rep added.

Killers of the Flower Moon, written by Eric Roth and based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma against the backdrop of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Also read: When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage: 'My heart was thumping'

In the upcoming film, Robert will play the role of powerful rancher William Hale, while Leonardo will essay the part of his nephew, Ernest Burkhart.

Lily, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations, portrays an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest. Jesse will play Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders.

Martin is directing and producing Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Martin are Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robert de niro martin scorsese hollywood oklahoma

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Kanungo reveals how he would react if he was stuck in an elevator with his fiancée and ex

PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 03:07 PM IST
bollywood

Raveena Tandon reveals one regret about Andaz Apna Apna: ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’

UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP