Robert De Niro shares first photo of his newborn daughter, says 'this baby is planned'

Robert De Niro has shared the first glimpse of his little girl to the world. The actor, who announced earlier this week that he had welcomed his seventh baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, announced the name and shared a picture of his newborn on a television show. (Also read: Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at age 79)

Robert De Niro has shared the first picture of his newborn daughter.

Fans were surprised to know that Robert De Niro has become a father again, when he dropped the news during an interview for his upcoming movie About a Father a few days ago. The 79-year-old was sharing his thoughts on parenting, stating that although he doesn't like having to discipline his children, sometimes it's necessary.

Now the Raging Bull actor shared the first details of his newborn on CBS Mornings. The actor has welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs (around 3.6kh) after birth. In the small clip that was shared on Twitter by the morning television show, the actor also revealed to the interviewer, “This baby is planned.” The decision to have the baby was made from both sides and they are "over the moon" with the arrival of their daughter.

The Academy Award-winning actor is a father to six children. He shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actor Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Robert first met Tiffany Chen during the shooting of the film The Intern, shortly after which rumours about their relationship started to circulate after both of them were spotted together on a romantic vacation in the south of France in 2021.Robert is known for his acclaimed performances on-screen in films like Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Godfather Part II, and The Irishman to name a few.

Reflecting upon his fatherhood and the subject of parenthood, the actor told ET Canada, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

