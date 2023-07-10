Robert Downey Jr. drops fabulous pics of outing with ‘Oppenheimer' cast

Robert Downey Jr. has shared faboulous pics of an outing with star cast of upcoming film "Oppenheimer". On Sunday, Downey took to Instagram and posted two pictures while hanging out with costars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon in New York City. In both pictures, NYC skyline forms the background.

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon(Instagram)

In one of the pictures, John Krasinski is seen photobombing the four superstars and all of them smile for the camera. Downey captioned the photos as "Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates...wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???".

In the first photo where Krasinski is seen photobombing, a box of NYC thin crust pizza lies on the table. Probably the stars enjoyed a few bites of the pizza too.

Fans are greatly excited for the upcoming film "Oppenheimer" which will be released in the United States on July 21, 2023. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer in the movie. J. Robert Oppenheimer was an American physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his important role in the Manhattan Project which ultimately led to the development of world's first nuclear weapons.

Director of the movie, Christopher Nolan has claimed that no CGI has been used in "Oppenheimer". He has revealed that his crew haven't employed any CGI in recreating the historic "Trinity" test which was the first-ever test explosion of the nuclear bomb in the desert of New Mexico in 1945.