Ryan Reynolds says Sexiest Man Alive honour will be ‘wasted’ on shy Paul Rudd, advises him to sow his 'wild oats'

Ryan Reynolds, who won the title of People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, has some words of wisdom for this year's winner, actor Paul Rudd.

Ryan jokingly told Paul that he shouldn't play shy about the award. “Don't blow this, Rudd,” said Reynolds on the Today Show on Wednesday. “If you are there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”

“I think this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him. He's going to play it shy. He's going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn't. You got to seize the opportunity," said Ryan on the show.

“I'm not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing,” he added.

After getting the title, Paul told People magazine, “I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like, ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to, and that’s why they’re my friends.”

Apart from Ryan, many celebrities reacted to the news. Actor Seth Rogen, who costarred with Paul in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, applauded the actor on Twitter and said, "No arguments here." Drew Barrymore shared a similar reaction, commenting on PEOPLE's Instagram post and said, "Great choice in Paul Rudd."

Paul currently stars in theApple TV Plus series The Shrink Next Door, which is set to premiere on November 12. He is also looking forward to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Apart from this, he is also filming his next Marvel Cinematic Universe instalment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is scheduled for release in 2023.