Ryan Reynolds says Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood: 'We have no shame at all'. Watch

Ryan Reynolds, in a promotional video for Free Guy, addressed fans in India and joked that the film is influenced by Bollywood. The video, shared on YouTube, opened with Ryan describing the film.

“My movie Free Guy has got a a guy named Guy whose quite the Romeo, a girl who is out of his league,” he said, with glimpses of Ryan and Jodie Comer from the movie playing on the screen.

“A crazy villain, some insane action and, of course, dancing,” he continued, introducing Taika Waititi as the baddie, a car flying as buildings behind him collapsed and a few characters dancing in the middle of the road.

"If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all,” he ended the video.

Back in 2019, speaking with Hindustan Times, Ryan had said that he was a fan of Indian culture and Indian cinema. “Oh my god. I do love Indian culture and films. I think there is no greater contribution to cinema than from India. When I was a kid I got to see a couple of (movies) from India. I would love to visit India and meet my fans,” he said.

Ryan also had a Twitter exchange with Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood actor had dubbed for Deadpool in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 and had shared the trailer. “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be!” Ranveer had tweeted.

Retweeting the post, Ryan replied, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”

Free Guy is set to release in India on September 17. The movie revolves around a bank teller, played by Ryan, who realises he's just a supporting character of the video game. When he learns that the his world is shutting down, he decides to become the hero and save the day.