Ryan Reynolds, Bang Chan fanboy over each other in Free Guy interview: ‘All the Stray Kids are amazing’

Ryan Reynolds is impressed with Stray Kids and he made sure the K-pop group member Bang Chan heard all about it. The Hollywood actor, who is a fan of the South Korean music group, was being interviewed by Bang Chan when he called them amazing.

The Free Guy star also said that he is inspired by Stray Kids' ability to blend music and action, and hopes to steal it one day.In the video shared by Naver TV, Ryan told Bang Chan, “It’s an honour and a privilege to talk to you, I think you’re amazing! I think all the Stray Kids are amazing." He added that he has seen Stray Kids' NOEASY Thunderous Trailer and CHEESE many times, leaving Bang Chan in disbelief.

“You guys do this amazing thing where you kind of blend music with the action genre. It’s something I don’t see a lot of people do, and it’s something I’m actually going to steal," he said.

During the video, Bang Chan asked him a couple of questions regarding Free Guy, including the message that the film intends to send out, behind-the-scenes stories and more. However, before they could wrap the call, Ryan once again expressed his love for the group.

Besides the interview, Bang Chan also shared pictures from his video call with Ryan on Instagram and said, “Are you ready for the greatest action-filled movie this summer?! Make sure to watch Free Guy that’ll refresh you from the heat with hilarious moments and unbelievable cameos that will blow your minds! (Definitely not scripted by Big Brother Ryan).”

Also read: BTS: When V hilariously shut down Ellen DeGeneres' question about members hooking up with fans

Ryan first expressed his love for Stray Kids after their Deadpool-inspired performance on Mnet reality competition Kingdom: Legendary War, went viral. The performance opened the gate to numerous social media interactions between Ryan and the Stray Kids, with Ryan also sending them a personally autographed bottle of gin from his home brand.