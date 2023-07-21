Samuel L Jackson spills beans on feud with Oscar winning filmmaker Spike Lee while reading role for ‘Malcolm X’ in 1992

Samuel L. Jackson, the iconic Marvel actor, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee found themselves at odds back in 1992 during a heated battle over Jackson's salary for the movie "Malcolm X." The actor recently opened up about the infamous feud, shedding light on what caused the rift in their successful working relationship.

Jackson revealed that he had read with numerous actors auditioning for roles in "Malcolm X." However, tensions arose when the negotiation came down to the notorious "Spike Lee scale-plus-10" salary system. This system allowed 10% of an actor's paycheck to be allocated to their agent, but Jackson was not willing to settle for it.

Ultimately, Jackson chose to take on a role in the crime thriller "White Sands" instead of "Malcolm X." This decision, coupled with the salary dispute, led to a falling out with Lee. Before this incident, the two had a string of successful collaborations, including "Jungle Fever," "School Daze," and "Do the Right Thing."

Surprise Cannes Triumph

During this tumultuous period, fate stepped in with a delightful surprise. Jackson unexpectedly won the Cannes Film Festival's Best Supporting Performance Award in 1991 for his role in "Jungle Fever." This win caught the attention of the makers of "White Sands," leading to his casting as FBI Special Agent Greg Meekeras.

While the decision to choose "White Sands" over "Malcolm X" caused a rift between Jackson and Lee, the actor attributes his long-lasting success to "Jungle Fever." His portrayal of Gator, a crack-addicted man, resonated with audiences and paved the way for his Hollywood journey.

Reunion

In 2013, Jackson and Lee reunited and mended their relationship during the filming of "Oldboy," a remake of the 2003 South Korean film of the same name. Their passion for the project brought them back together, and Jackson expressed delight at working with Lee again.

When asked about reuniting with Lee for "Da 5 Bloods," Jackson gushed about the experience. The camaraderie and seamless collaboration felt just like old times, with Lee's efficient directing style and support for artistic freedom.

In the end, the legendary duo patched up their differences and continued to make waves in the film industry, proving that even the most intense feuds can be overcome with time and shared passion for the craft.

