Samuel Jackson gave a ‘weird’ gift to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson for their wedding in 2008

Samuel Jackson has revealed that that he gave a peculiar gift to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson for the couple's marriage in 2008. In an interview to Vulture, Jackson disclosed that the wedding gift he presented to the couple was in due consideration of Johansson's interests. Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson(Twitter)

“My wedding gift to them was a beehive. Scarlett was always talking about nature,” said Jackson.

“I bought them bee suits and the whole thing. They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married,” shared Jackson.

“One day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s—t,” revealed Jackson.

Notably, Reynolds and Johansson had got married in September 2008 after starting dating each other in 2007. In December 2010, the couple split just two years of marriage.

“After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated,” the statement from Reynolds and Johansson read after their split.

After their estrangement, Reynolds started dating Blake Lively while Johansson moved on with Sean Penn. Reynolds went on to marry Lively in 2012 and they have four children together. Reynolds and Lively have three daughters namely James, Inez and Betty. The third child's name is not known.