Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Samuel Jackson gave a ‘weird’ gift to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson for their wedding in 2008

Samuel Jackson gave a ‘weird’ gift to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson for their wedding in 2008

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 21, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Samuel Jackson disclosed that the wedding gift he presented to the couple was in due consideration of Johansson's interests.

Samuel Jackson has revealed that that he gave a peculiar gift to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson for the couple's marriage in 2008. In an interview to Vulture, Jackson disclosed that the wedding gift he presented to the couple was in due consideration of Johansson's interests.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson(Twitter)
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson(Twitter)

“My wedding gift to them was a beehive. Scarlett was always talking about nature,” said Jackson.

“I bought them bee suits and the whole thing. They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married,” shared Jackson.

“One day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s—t,” revealed Jackson.

ALSO READ| Jamie Foxx breaks Instagram with excited post, promises ‘Big things’ to fans

Notably, Reynolds and Johansson had got married in September 2008 after starting dating each other in 2007. In December 2010, the couple split just two years of marriage.

“After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated,” the statement from Reynolds and Johansson read after their split.

After their estrangement, Reynolds started dating Blake Lively while Johansson moved on with Sean Penn. Reynolds went on to marry Lively in 2012 and they have four children together. Reynolds and Lively have three daughters namely James, Inez and Betty. The third child's name is not known.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out