Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first wedding anniversary, share pics: Every day is best day when I’m with you

Actor Sarah Hyland celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Wells Adams on Sunday. The couple celebrated the special occasion by posting romantic tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday. (Also Read | Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould reunite at Sarah Hyland's wedding)

Both Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared photos on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my husband. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is the most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you,” she captioned a photo from their wedding day.

Wells Adams wrote in his own post on Instagram, “Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say.” The couple married on August 20, 2022, at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, more than three years after they got engaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several of Sarah's Modern Family co-stars, including Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, officiated the wedding. Ciara Robinson, an influencer and actor, served as maid of honour, and her bridesmaids included Vanessa Hudgens and musician GG Magree.

The actor looked stunning in two wedding dresses for the ceremony and reception, while celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian collaborated with Charlotte Tilbury to create her timeless bridal look.

After nearly two years of dating, Wells (39) proposed to Sarah in July 2019. They were supposed to get married in August 2020, but the ceremony was pushed back twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We were supposed to get married last year, obviously, that didn't happen," he told People in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}