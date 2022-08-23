Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould reunite at Sarah Hyland's wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams married on August 20 at a stunning vineyard in the US. While the beautiful wedding was a celebration of love, it also served as a Modern Family reunion. Sarah’s wedding was attended by many actors she worked with on the hit comedy show, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was joined by his husband Justin Mikita. Read more: Some lesser-known facts about Modern Family

On Tuesday, Sarah shared her first wedding photo on Instagram with the marriage date as caption, and wrote, “8.20.22.” Many celebs and fans congratulated the newlyweds and dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Sarah’s post. Jesse commented on the photo, “What a day! I'll remember it forever.” Actor-singer Hilary Duff wrote, “Stunning Sarah, many wishes to you guys.” Actor Jameela Jamil also wished the couple, and wrote, “Oh my God, you angels.” After their wedding was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic, Wells and Sarah married at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez Valley, California.

Meanwhile, Sofia, who also brought her son Manolo to the wedding, documented Sarah’s special day on Instagram. In one post, she shared a picture from a photobooth where she posed alongside Justin, Jesse and Nolan. Along with a series of heart emojis, she wrote in the caption, “Sarah and Wells’ wedding.” While Sofia wore a floral black and white dress, the men wore grey and blue suits. After posting a solo photo of herself posing against a car, Sofia shared a photo of her with onscreen step-son Jesse and Justin, writing, “Love you @jessetyler @justinmikita.” In another photo shared on Instagram, Ariel was seen posing with Jesse, Justin and Nolan.

Sarah played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, and by the series finale she was married to Dylan Marshall and the two were raising their twins George and Poppy. Modern Family, which came to an end after 11 seasons, concerns three different, but related, families who often meet for get-togethers. The show featured Ed O'Neill as the patriarch of the family Jay Pritchett, Sofia Vergara played his wife Gloria, Julie Bowen played his daughter Claire, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson played his son Mitchell. The other family members were played by Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON