Jameela Jamil says people mistake her for Priyanka Chopra ‘all the time’: 'Honestly the honour of my life'

Published on Aug 20, 2022

Pakistani-British origin actor Jameela Jamil has talked about actor Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra in a new interview.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Jameela Jamil has said in a new interview that people mistake her for actor Priyanka Chopra and has called it the ‘honour of her life’. She also said that she wishes to see more ‘Indian sex symbols’ such as actors Mindy Kaling and Priyanka in worldwide movies. Also Read: Jameela Jamil comes out as queer on Twitter, writes, ‘This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out’

Jameela will be seen next in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. It will premiere on Peacock on November 23. It will also star actors, Adam DeVine, and Flula Borg. She is best known for playing the role of Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC show The Good Place.

In an interview with Vogue, Jameela said that people mistake her for Priyanka all the time. “I spent a lot of my youth trying to be invisible and not stand out. As I get older, I realise time is running out. We need to celebrate life as much as we can. So now, every day is a party. That, and the fact that I get mistaken for Priyanka Chopra all the time—honestly the honour of my life—but I also have to always represent her well out there on the streets," she said.

Talking about the need for diversity in films, she said, “First of all, we need to diversify the stories that are being told. I think thanks to people like Mindy [Kaling] and Priyanka [Chopra] and even me, I think that is happening. People are starting to see value in our stories. However, I would love to see more Indian sex symbols in worldwide movies. Our representation conversation now needs to go beyond just race or gender. We also need to think about disability as it’s a conversation that no one is ever having.”

Last year a Twitter user confused Jameela with Priyanka and tweeted, "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" Responding to it, Jameela wrote, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still." Priyanka also reacted to the tweet with ‘LOL’.

