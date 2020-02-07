e-paper
Jameela Jamil comes out as queer on Twitter, writes, 'This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out'

Jameela Jamil comes out as queer on Twitter, writes, ‘This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out’

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil has come out as queer on Twitter.

hollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:37 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Jameela Jamil at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
Jameela Jamil at the 62nd Grammy Awards.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Jameela Jamil has came out as queer on Twitter. The Good Place star had added a rainbow to her Twitter name years ago, but she had never revealed her sexuality officially, reports cnn.com.

"I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid," Jamil said. She added that as a South Asian actress in her 30s, it was difficult for her to come out and that Twitter was not the place she wanted to do it.

 

This week, Jamil has been addressing backlash surrounding her involvement in Legendary, an upcoming HBO Max ballroom competition show.

Ballroom culture came out of New York City as black and Latino gay men and trans women created support systems for one another called houses. Transparent and Pose actor Trace Lysette criticised the decision to hire someone who was not part of the culture.

"I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it's kind of kind blowing when people with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela -- I love all that she stands for. If anything, I question the decision-makers," Lysette said on her Twitter handle.

Jamil went on to say in the post: "I know that my being queer doesn't qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show, (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion,) and its beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts."

Hollywood News