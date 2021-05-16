Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sarah Jessica Parker is 'proud' and 'weepy' ahead of son James' high school graduation, shares new pic
hollywood

Sarah Jessica Parker is 'proud' and 'weepy' ahead of son James' high school graduation, shares new pic

Sarah Jessica Parker also said in her Instagram post how the family was looking forward to celebrating the 'big event'. Her son James will graduate from high school soon.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Sarah Jessica Parker shared a picture of her son James without revealing his face.(AP)

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son James Wilkie's upcoming high school graduation by penning down a heart-warming note.

The 56-year-old actor and producer shared an Instagram post on Friday and wrote about her 18-year-old son. She shared how the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" the big event. She also dropped a photo of James walking on a sunny sidewalk.

As caption, she wrote, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future."

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And till they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent," she continued.

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Sarah added. The actor ended the note by calling James a "dear Son and brother" and signing it off as "Mama."

As reported by People magazine, Sarah shares James with husband Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997. The couple is also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Last October, Sarah shared never-before-seen family photos of James to mark his 18th birthday.

Alongside throwback pictures of her "beloved son", she wrote on Instagram, "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honour."

"As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confidant and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so," she continued.

Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

In 2018, the shoe designer told People magazine that she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group".

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen. And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming," Sarah had added.

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son James Wilkie's upcoming high school graduation by penning down a heart-warming note.

The 56-year-old actor and producer shared an Instagram post on Friday and wrote about her 18-year-old son. She shared how the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" the big event. She also dropped a photo of James walking on a sunny sidewalk.

As caption, she wrote, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future."

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And till they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent," she continued.

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Sarah added. The actor ended the note by calling James a "dear Son and brother" and signing it off as "Mama."

As reported by People magazine, Sarah shares James with husband Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997. The couple is also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Last October, Sarah shared never-before-seen family photos of James to mark his 18th birthday.

Alongside throwback pictures of her "beloved son", she wrote on Instagram, "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honour."

"As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confidant and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so," she continued.

Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

In 2018, the shoe designer told People magazine that she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group".

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen. And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming," Sarah had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarah jessica parker

Related Stories

bollywood

Shreyas Talpade was told to cancel his wedding because 'Iqbal couldn't be married', had to keep it 'under wraps'

UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:50 AM IST
music

DMX's posthumous album Exodus to feature top-notch line-up of artists including Jay-Z and Bono

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP