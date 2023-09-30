Saw X director reveals neighbours called police after hearing ‘someone being tortured to death’ during film's edit

California police showed up at the editing suite of Steve Forn, the editor of Kevin Greutert's horror movie Saw X. In an interview with NME, the filmmaker revealed a hilarious incident when Steve's neighbours complained to the police that “someone is being tortured to death” after hearing a lot of screams from the next door. (Also Read: Saw X review round-up: Horror franchise's new offering is a treat for loyal fans)

What actually happened

The police showed up to Saw X editor's place after the neighbours complained

“There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell (camera) video of the police walking up, (Forn answering the door) and the police saying, ‘The neighbours (have been) calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’ And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right,'" Kevin narrated in the interview.

He also added that it's an even funnier incident given Steve's soft-mannered nature. He added, “It’s a pretty funny story…Plus Steve is such a mild mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realised what was happening!”

Steve was editing the ‘eye vacuum trap’ scene, in which a character must escape Jigsaw or risk losing their eyesight. His editing suite was situated in North Hollywood.

About Saw X

Saw X is the 10th instalment in the horror franchise that started in 2004. It is the direct sequel to the first instalment, but a prequel to Saw II, which released in 2005. It is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. Tobin Bell reprises his role of John Kramer in this part as well. The film was released by Lionsgate Pictures this week on September 29.

Saw X received largely positive reviews, as international publications hailed it as one of the most ‘effective’ films of the franchise. They claimed it's a treat for the loyal fans of the Saw series. However, the Variety review pointed out how the film can get excessively gory at particular points. It stated, “Tobin Bell, with his stare of pitiless wisdom, is also a draw, but Saw X raises the issue of how much of John Kramer’s hand-wringing is too much.”

