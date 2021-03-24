Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow release date postponed: Check details

Marvel Studios has announced that the release of Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has been postponed. In a blow to fans, the release has been pushed to July 9 from May 7. The movie will get simultaneous release in the theatres and on streaming service Disney Plus. For home viewers on Disney Plus, the movie will be released at an additional cost to subscribers.

Taking to social media platform Marvel Studios shared a poster featuring Scarlett with a post that read, "Black Widow in theatres July 9 and on Disney Plus with Premier Access. Additional fees required."

Johansson's Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film based on Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero Natasha Romanoff, has been pushed back by two months. The Cate Shortland-directed film has been delayed three times since the pandemic started in 2020. It was originally scheduled to release in theatres on May 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, Cruella, the prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the iconic villain, is arriving as scheduled on May 28. Pixar film Luca will skip theatres entirely and debut exclusively on Disney Plus on June 18.

The studio's move towards streaming service comes as a blow to the exhibition sector in the US with theatres slowly and steadily starting to reopen across the country, including major markets like Los Angeles and New York City, as reported by PTI. But Disney doesn’t plan to entirely ditch theatres as it announced that its other titles, which mostly belongs to 20th Century Studios, will solely debut on the big screen, PTI added.

The films include Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy (August 13), The King’s Man (December 22), Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (January 14, 2022) and Kenneth Branagh's star-studded movie Death on the Nile (February 11, 2022).

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's praise: 'You don't take anything seriously, not even yourself'

From Marvel Studios, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been delayed by two months to September 3. The film, which boasts of a star-studded cast of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Florian Munteanu and Michelle Yeoh, was previously set for release on July 9, 2021, the date now occupied by Black Widow.