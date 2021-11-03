Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian's post first time since her engagement, fan asks, ‘Why would you do that?'

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick commented on her Instagram post, less than two weeks after she got engaged to her musician boyfriend, Travis Barker.

On Tuesday, Kourtney shared a picture of her daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick on Instagram. In the picture, Penelope dressed up as Cher from the film Clueless. The picture was captioned, “As if.” Scott commented on the picture saying, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver's License." The comment garnered more than 15000 likes. This is Scott's first comment on Kourtney's Instagram post since she got engaged to Travis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people reacted to Scott's comment. One person wrote, “I rather see u with Kourt than Travis. Kourt is more natural with u than with him.” Some people slammed him for commenting on Kourtney's post by saying, “Why would you do that? Why are you commenting on Kourt's pictures?” Defending Scott one wrote, “Why wouldn't he? You guys really are crazy they have 3 kids and they are friends. The only people who make it bad are fans.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kourtney and Disick dated from 2005 to 2015. The former couple shares three children: 11-year-old son Mason Dash Disick, 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland Disick and 6-year-old son Reign Aston Disick.

In a 2019 interview with Us, Disick opened up about his relationship with Kourtney and co-parenting. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” he said. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Read More: Kim Kardashian on fame, money, friendship, her favourite sister and pursuing law

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After their breakup, Disick went on to date Sofia Richie for around three years before moving on with Amelia Gray Hamlin in 2020. Kourtney was previously linked to Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat. Her relationship with Travis was confirmed in January 2021.

On October 17, 2021, Kourtney and Travis announced that they are engaged. Kourtney posted a picture showing off her oval-shaped engagement ring on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON