Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads
American musician Travis Barker shared a love note that he received from girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday (local time).
The 45-year-old star wrote in the message shared by Baker on his Instagram Story, "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."
According to Us Weekly, the destruction line echoed a tweet Barker sent out earlier this week, which prompted some fans to ask if he was OK. One follower suggested that "destroy" was code for "love."
Another fan referenced his relationship with Kardashian and wrote, "As long as you're both happy and all the kids are safe, then I hope you destroy each other (or whatever else you both want lol) for as long as you choose to be together."
Per Us Weekly, the note from Kardashian came less than a week after the pair went Instagram official with their romance. The duo shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of their hands intertwined after they spent Valentine's Day with each other.
Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast.No one is surprised by their relationship."
The pair, who have known each other for years and are neighbours in the same Calabasas, California, gated community, have "so much in common," the insider added.
"They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been," the source continued.
As reported by the outlet, Kardashian shares three kids - 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 musician has two kids, 16-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
