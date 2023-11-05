Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and others write open letter to Joe Biden urging ceasefire in Gaza: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nov 05, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Selena Gomez signed an open letter to President Biden amid Gaza crisis, days after facing trolls and criticism for her post on the conflict.

Selena Gomez reportedly joined a group of artistes to write an open letter to US President Joe Biden amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza. From Bella Hadid to Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez to Zayn Mallik, several urged Biden for a ceasefire in Gaza as per the latest report. The initiative is reportedly backed by organisations, Oxfam America and ActionAid USA. Also read: Selena Gomez announces she is deleting Instagram account amid all the trolling

Hollywood artistes to Joe Biden

The open letter read: "Dear President Biden, We come together as artistes and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

Besides Selena, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, the list of artistes also includes Anoushka Shankar, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Drake, Dua Lipa, Joaquin Phoenix, Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Michael Moore and Sarah Jones among others, as per the official website, artists4ceasefire.org.

Selena and controversy

Selena extended support to Gaza days after she announced her social media break. She had shared, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.”

This happened after the Same Old Love singer was widely criticised for her response to the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Selena had said, "Because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world.”

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," Selena Gomez also said and added that "ALL people" need to be protected, “especially children”. "Violence needs to be stopped for good," she further said and added that having a sister made her more aware of the bad aspects of life in her follow-up post.

