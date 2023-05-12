Shakira spotted with Lewis Hamilton, days after linkup rumour with Tom Cruise

Days after hanging out with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Shakira was seen enjoying a boat ride with Formula one driver Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton(Twitter)

In viral pictures on the internet, Shakira is seen having a good time with Hamilton while riding a boat in Miami. Hamilton had picked up Shakira from outside her $20 million waterfront mansion. Miles Chamley-Watson who is an American fencer was also spotted hanging out on the boat with Shakira and Hamilton.

Hamilton was in the city as he competed in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7. He had finished sixth in the race which was won by Max Verstappen.

Recently, Shakira was spotted hanging out with Tom Cruise after both attended the Miami Grand Prix pre-race ceremonies. Their pictures while being together had went viral on social media, leading to speculations about dating.

In 2022, Shakira had separated from her husband Gerard Pique after accusing him of cheating on her with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.The 'Waka Waka' singer is currently believed to be single. In April this year, she left Barcelona where she used to stay with Gerard who was a former spanish football player. She had taken to Instagram to share the decison of leaving Barcelona, to her fans.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness,” the English translation of her Instagram post read.