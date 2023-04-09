Six years in a bleak! Why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly broke up

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn have reportedly split up a few weeks after six years together. People confirmed that their separation was “amicable” and not “dramatic”.

Image Credit: Getty

Entertainment Today broke the news, claiming the couple split up a few weeks ago. It also stated that the duo’s relationship had run its course.

The smoke of the suspicion rose when Joe hadn’t been seen at Swift’s Eras tour. Numerous celebrities including Emma Stone, Selena Gomez have appeared at Taylor’s show but not Joe. Although a source stated, “Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career.” So many outlets assume they part their ways.

However, Swift dedicated many of her songs to their romance on the ongoing tour. Over these years Swift and Alwyn kept their relationship private and now also they have not spoken about the breakup. Jay usually stays out of the spotlight and Taylo is on her tour.

It is quite shocking as the couple was spotted out in NYC recently and their last year vacay to Bahamas laments that they were doing great.

Image Credit: Getty

The pair never openly addressed their relationship status. Everytime someone approached Alwyn asking about the engagement rumor, he avoided it smartly. He stated that if he had a pound for everytime he thinks he has been told he has been engaged, then he would have had a pocket full of pounds.

Taylor dedicated their love in Midnight's “Lavender Haze.” Recently she also dedicated the track ‘Love Letter” to Joe.

In 2017, Taylor and Alwyn started dating and he has been Taulor’s most consistent boyfriend as many of her exes are big Hollywood names. She dated Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and more.

Image Credit: Getty

Nonetheless, it seems like sayonara for the couple.