SNL's Michael Che predicts latest Bumble dating trend - Millennials swipe for older partners to pay off student loans

In a recent Saturday Night Live episode, Michael Che humorously predicted a dating trend for 2024, suggesting that young people might seek older partners to cope with the burden of student loan repayments. Quipping on Bumble's insights, Che remarked, "Because those student loans ain't gonna pay for themselves."

Bumble, known for its women-first approach, shared findings suggesting a shift in dating preferences. Daters are expanding their age-range filters, displaying a growing openness to relationships with partners both older and younger. This trend aligns with the resumption of student loan repayments after a three-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With President Joe Biden's student loan debt cancellation plan rejected by the Supreme Court, the financial strain on young individuals is apparent. This comic prediction sheds light on the real economic challenges faced by many navigating the complexities of student loans.

SNL's humor extended beyond dating trends, featuring a sketch with Mikey Day as Biden engaging in a press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The unexpected star of the show turned out to be a panda, played by Bowen Yang, expressing concerns about adulting in China.

While the comedic relief entertained viewers, it also touched on serious global issues. Amidst the laughter, SNL managed to highlight the importance of international relations, climate change agreements, and societal priorities.

In his monologue, host Jason Momoa shared his love for playing Aquaman, connecting it to his childhood dream of becoming a marine biologist. Momoa's commitment to environmental causes was evident as he promoted his water company, Mananalu, aimed at reducing single-use plastic water bottles.

Momoa's passion for environmental conservation added a touch of sincerity to the show, reinforcing the idea that even amid humor, there are opportunities to address critical issues such as sustainability and ocean preservation.

