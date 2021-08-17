Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sophie Turner joins Joe Jonas for his cheeky, nude mirror selfie; fans thank her for it

Singer Joe Jonas, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, has shared a bunch of pictures with wife and actor Sophie Turner. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated his birthday doing a bunch of things.

Singer Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with wife and actor Sophie Turner. He celebrated his 32nd birthday on August 15 and many of the pictures were from their celebration. One of them was a nude mirror selfie of Joe.

Sharing them, Joe Jonas wrote: "Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday." While two pictures were solo ones of Joe and Sophie, another lot showed the cake, the balloons, and the decorations for his birthday. The last picture of the lot was one in which Joe posed nude for a mirror selfie with Sophie seated in front of him.

Joe and Sophie's fans reacted to the post. "I'm screaming at the last photo," wrote one. "Thank you for the last pic, Sophie," wrote another.

On Sunday, Joe received birthday wishes from his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, brother Nick Jonas and Sophie. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture taken during 2017 Met Gala and wrote, "Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world."

Nick wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday Joe Jonas. Love you man. You deserve all the happiness in the world."

Also read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma as Shershaah Vikram Batra, hoped it would be his debut film

Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, a girl, last year. They named her Willa. In May this year, speaking on CBS This Morning, Joe spoke about how he spent the lockdown with his family. He said: "It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home. You know, I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."

On May 1, the couple celebrated their second anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding. Sharing unseen pictures, Sophie wrote: “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat.” One of the pictures showed the couple taking a dip in a swimming pool with their clothes on while others were from their impromptu ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel. In one of them, Priyanka too made an appearance.

