Sophie Turner 'sickened, disgusted' at paparazzi clicking daughter Willa's pics: 'Old men taking pictures of a baby'

Actor Sophie Turner is furious and upset at the paparazzi clicking pictures of her daughter. She took to Instagram to share a video message for her followers, expressing how she was 'disgusted' at the photographers' behaviour.

"I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there," she said in the video.

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them," she added. "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission." The video has now been deleted.

Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas have not revealed any pictures of their daughter so far. They welcomed Willa last year on July 22. On Mother's Day, Sophie shared a post on Instagram Stories, writing, "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. Its my favourite job I've ever had."

Joe and Sophie first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony, back in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. There, they exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. In a larger ceremony nearly two months later, they said they got married again in France. They were joined by Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra at both weddings.