‘Sorry, domestic abuse isn’t funny', Emily Hampshire apologises for dressing up as Johnny Depp

Schitt’s Creek's actress Emily Hampshire and her friend grabbed eyeballs when they trolled Amber Heard and Johnny Depp by disguising as them for Halloween. After being called out for the same, Emily has deleted the social media post and apologised.

Emily Hampshire (Instagram/@emilyhampshire)

In her now deleted picture, she had worn fake tattoos and a suit similar to the one Johnny had put on during his court appearance in 2022. While her friend had dressed as Amber in a sad and desolate persona.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe,” wrote Emily.

She expressed regret for trivialising domestic abuse and making fun of the cause.

"Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry," she added.

Notably, Amber and Johnny had accused each other of domestic abuse during the defamation trial case which the Aquaman actress had lost. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued Heard for $50 million claiming she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence. After losing the case, Amber had relocated to Spain's capital city, Madrid.

Here's how netizens reacted to Emily's apology after her Halloween gaffe. The reaction was divided as some Instagram users supported her while others were critical of her for trolling Amber and Johnny.

"I don’t think your intention was to make fun of domestic abuse…I think the intention was to make fun of the spectacle the trial became. I thought it was funny," commented one user.

"Nope. You're sorry due to the backlash. YOU posted it. YOU dressed up. YOU used props. YOU posed for multiple pictures. I cannot believe that you're now sorry for any other reason only people are upset with you. If no one reacted, you wouldn't think you did anything wrong," wrote another user.

"WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!? The entire fact you thought this duo costume out and believed it was funny …..is disgusting. I love your characters. But damn, girl. I think you just cancelled yourself and are now in the same spot as Amber," posted a third user.

"You should donate/promote any of the domestic abuse organizations that have backed up Amber Heard as part of your apology," commented a fourth one.