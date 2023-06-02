Spider Man Across The Spider Verse day 1 box office: Film off to a healthy start, earns over 4 crore in India

Sony Picture's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India and started off well at the box office. The animated film surpassed its expectation on its opening day and registered a business of over ₹4 crore, as per reports. The film was released on Thursday. Also read: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse review

Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse Day 1 at box office

Spider Man Across the Spider Verse day 1 box office: Film earns over ₹ 4 crore in India on its opening day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the opening day figures and called it a ‘pleasant surprise.’ He shared that the film has earned ₹4.20 crores in India. He wrote, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens. Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse."

Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has been released in India in ten languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. It features Pavitr Prabhakar. The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the animated film have cricketer Shubman Gill who voiced for Pavitr Prabhakar.

Talking about his reaction at being offered to dub for the film, Shubman told ETimes, “I grew up watching Spider-Man and Spider-Man was the superhero for me. It was the first superhero movie that I watched. I have so many childhood memories associated with Spider-Man. I used to climb doors when I came back from school and my mom used to get so mad at me because I was [around] six-seven at that time. I felt so excited when I got to know I have this opportunity to dub the first ever Indian Spider-Man. We, as Indians, having its own Spider-Man, it's iconic.”

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018. It continues to be one of the most commercially successful animated movies of all time.

Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse review

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review of Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse reads, “Grander and still more intimate, flashier, and more personal with truckloads more of the heart and humour that made 2018’s clutter-breaking Into The Spider-Verse one of the most distinctive, refreshing, and beloved superhero movies of the decade. Once again we get the same enchanting concoction of action, emotion, and inventive, eye-popping animation. Writing, imagination, and vibrant visual style come together gloriously to ensure that, if you enjoyed the first part, it’s near impossible not to have a blast with much of this second film.”

