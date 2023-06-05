Spider Man Across The Spider Verse box office: Film records 2023's 2nd highest opening weekend in the US

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is ruling the box office in India. After a promising start, the animated film has set a new record as it marked the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in the country. Released on Thursday, the film has crossed the net box office collection of ₹18 crore after its first weekend. In US, it recorded the second highest opening weekend this year. Also read: Spider Man Across The Spider Verse day 1 box office: Film off to a healthy start, earns over ₹4 crore in India

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse's opening weekend

Spider Man Across The Spider Verse day 4 box office: The film records second highest opening weekend of 2023 in US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The superhero film has joined the double-digit club with a net collection of ₹18.84 crore in India. The figure is double the opening weekend collection recorded by its prequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in India. As per reports, this also takes the animated film to the fifth spot of the biggest Hollywood films' opening weekend collection in India in 2023 so far.

Film trade analyst Tarun Adarsh tweeted, “#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse fares very well in its extended Weekend 1… Witnesses an upward trend on Sat and Sun… HIGHEST opening weekend for an animated film… Thu 4.20 cr, Fri 3.34 cr, Sat 5.19 cr, Sun 6.11 cr. Total: ₹ 18.84 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #SpiderVerse #SpiderMan #Boxoffice.”

A report of India Today also claimed that with over ₹18 crore net earnings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has recorded a gross box-office collection of ₹22.87 crore so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the top four Hollywood movies with biggest opening weekend collection at the box office in India are--Fast X starring Vin Diesel ( ₹61 crore nett), Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd ( ₹25 crore nett), Chris Pratt-starrer Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ( ₹24 crore nett) and Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 ( ₹23.1 crore nett), as per trade reports.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse second biggest opening weekend of 2023 in the US

Not only in India but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is also faring well at the US box office. Reportedly, the film recorded a ticket sale of USD 120.5 million. As per Box Office Mojo, it is the second-biggest opener in the US this year, after The Super Mario Bros Movie, which made a business of USD 146.4 million in the first weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse was released in India on Thursday. It is available in 10 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. Another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already in the line up. It is slated to release next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON