Spider Man Across The Spider Verse box office collection day 2: Film earns 4 crore despite Zara Hatke release

The film defied expectations at the Indian box-office on Day 1. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the opening day figures a ‘pleasant surprise.’ He also shared that the film has earned ₹4.20 crores in India on Day 1. He shared on Twitter, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens. Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse."

Now, as per a report by Sacnilk, Across the Spider-Verse has earned ₹4.00 crores India net on its second day for all languages in the early estimates. This makes the total collections to ₹8.20 crores at the Indian box-office after two days. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has been released in India in ten languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the animated film have cricketer Shubman Gill who voiced for Pavitr Prabhakar. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It had become one of the most commercially successful animated movies of all time.

Earlier it was reported that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ has earned $17.35 million on its preview night at the U.S box office, which the second-highest for an animated film, just behind Incredibles 2. According to reports, the animated sequel is expected to open at $80 million by the end of the weekend, with some predicting it to as high as $90 million. The film received acclaim among critics and audiences alike.

The Hindustan Times review of Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse reads, “Grander and still more intimate, flashier, and more personal with truckloads more of the heart and humour that made 2018’s clutter-breaking Into The Spider-Verse one of the most distinctive, refreshing, and beloved superhero movies of the decade. Once again we get the same enchanting concoction of action, emotion, and inventive, eye-popping animation."

Another sequel is already in place, which is titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. It is set for March 29, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON