Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Pavitr Prabhakar lives in Mumbattan, doesn't like people saying ‘chai tea’. Watch

The upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduces Miles Morales to several new Spider-Men from the multiverse. One of them is Spider-Man India also known as Pavitr Prabhakar. Residing on Earth - 50101, Pavitr hails from Mumbattan, a quirky update on Mumbai. A new television ad shows the easy-going, wisecracking character who meets up with Miles and Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman. (Also read: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer 2: Miles Morales faces a tough choice, Pavitr Prabhakar makes debut. Watch) Karan Soni voices Pavitr Prabhakar in the English version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

A fan shared the new footage of Pavitr on Twitter and wrote, "This new TV spot of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse shows us new footage of Spider-Man India and its fantastic!" In the brief, nearly 30 seconds teaser, audiences finally hear Pavitr Prabhakar. Deadpool's Karan Soni is voicing the character in the English version, while cricketer Shubman Gill is voicing Pavitr for the Hindi and Punjabi versions.

The clip shows Pavitr's first meeting with Miles and Gwen. He gives a little introduction to himself, adding an obvious joke about Indian traffic and goes to say, "Being Spider-Man is so easy! I fight a few bad guys, take a quick break for chai with my Maya Aunty..." When Miles says he too loves 'chai tea', Pavitr is disgusted. He replies, “What did you just say? Chai tea!! Chai means tea. You're saying 'tea tea'!”

After seeing the clip, fans were immediately invested in the new character. One fan wrote in the comments section of the post, "“Being Spider-Man is so easy” Awwwww…. He’s gonna have a tragic storyline in this film isn’t he." Another fan said, "The traffic bit kills me I love it lol I love this character so much already." Yet another said, "Aunt May becomes Maya aunty." More fans said they wanted to see more of him, while another wanted to continue the joke from the clip, "I'm gonna purposely call it Chai tea cause tea tea is so funny to me."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in India in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam on June 2. The animated sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, and written by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.

