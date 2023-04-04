Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer 2: Miles Morales faces a tough choice, Pavitr Prabhakar makes debut. Watch

After Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland having a reunion as Spider-Man in 2021, it's now the turn of the animated version and Miles Morales from Brooklyn, New York City to step up. This time, the young man joins Gwen Stacy in the Multiverse as he encounters some old friends and some new heroes that he might not agree with. The trailer of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse also gives viewers a glimpse of the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, swinging through the streets of Mumbai. (Also read: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Heroes Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy take on Spider-People. Watch) Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse introduces Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India.

The second trailer also shares the grand scope of the film as it links the team of Spider-People across several multi-verse trying to save the people of their planets. The animated film also sets up a tough choice for Miles Morales as he is faced with the decision of trying to save someone he loves versus saving mankind in general. As the other Spider-People try to explain to him, this is a difficult decision but they as superheroes must think of the greater good. However, Miles believes he can do both.

The film features a direct reference to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Tom's Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are told off for messing with the multiverse. It is rumoured that the previous Spider-Man could cameo in this film too.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson. The animated sequel is penned by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Other actors lending their voices to the film include Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099. Karan Soni will be voicing Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India.

The animated sequel will be released in India in 10 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam - on June 2.

