Spider-Man Brand New Day hits $1 billion, second-fastest film to do so; beats The Odyssey, Michael's runs in just 6 days

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is swinging its way to blockbuster status at the box office. Brand New Day, the fourth solo outing for the actor as the friendly neighbourhood superhero, has hit the $1-billion mark at the global box office in just six days. This includes early release and previews in many parts of the world. This makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day the second-fastest film to the mark after Avengers: Endgame. It is now poised to easily surpass $2 billion before its run ends.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update

Spider-Man Brand New Day worldwide box office: Tom Holland and Zendaya's film has crossed $1 billion.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day took the biggest start at the North American box office in history, minting $360 million in its first three days in the US and Canada. Overseas, the film made $572 million during this period, including earnings from markets like India, where it was released a day early and had paid previews as early as Wednesday. On Monday, the film added $47 million in North America, taking its domestic gross to $407 million. It also had a big day overseas, taking its overseas haul to $645 million. After Monday, the film’s worldwide gross stands at $1.053 billion, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. It is now only $15 million behind Toy Story 5, a mark it is easily projected to cross as the final numbers for Tuesday arrive later today.

Brand New Day overtakes The Odyssey, beats Michael

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{{^usCountry}} Brand New Day’s phenomenal start at the box office eclipsed the brilliant run of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The epic adventure, released two weeks before the Spider-Man film, had opened to $260 million worldwide and had grossed over $800 million by the time Brand New Day released. But even then, Brand New Day hit the $1-billion mark before the Nolan film. As of Monday, The Odyssey has earned $923 million worldwide. Similarly, Brand New Day beat the final lifetime collections of other recent hits, including Michael ($1.016 billion), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.011 billion), The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($691 million), and Project Hail Mary ($684 million). All about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brand New Day’s phenomenal start at the box office eclipsed the brilliant run of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The epic adventure, released two weeks before the Spider-Man film, had opened to $260 million worldwide and had grossed over $800 million by the time Brand New Day released. But even then, Brand New Day hit the $1-billion mark before the Nolan film. As of Monday, The Odyssey has earned $923 million worldwide. Similarly, Brand New Day beat the final lifetime collections of other recent hits, including Michael ($1.016 billion), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.011 billion), The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($691 million), and Project Hail Mary ($684 million). All about the film {{/usCountry}}

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Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

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