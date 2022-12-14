Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Heroes Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy take on Spider-People. Watch

Marvel has released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The trailer dropped late on Tuesday night and brought back Miles Morales as he leaped through the Spider-Verse with ‘Spider-Gwen’ Gwen Stacy. (Also read: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse review: A slick and stylish superhero movie unlike any you’ve seen)

The trailer begins with a conversation between Miles and his mother, who is worried that the people he hangs out with now might not always look out for him. As we witness Gwen and Miles' adventures through the multiverse and witness multiple Spider-People from different universes, words from Miles' mother are heard in the background. “Make sure he never forgets where he came from. He never doubts that he is loved. And he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn't belong there,” she makes Miles promise her. As the trailer swells, it shows the Spider-People attacking ‘good people’ Miles and Gwen. Bonus: Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse is back as well.

Fans of the movie series have spotted Spider-Man Unlimited, one from PS-4, and even the Spider-Monkey in the trailer. One fan wrote about Miles and Gwen team-up: “I see what y'all are saying about them..... I'm so excited for this movie and about these 2 reuniting!” Another person wrote, “These spider peeps look amazing!!! AHHHH”

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with screenplay by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.

Shameik Moore plays Miles, Hailee Steinfeld is Gwen and Jake Johnson is Peter Parker. Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rache, Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

The film will arrive in theatres June 2023.

