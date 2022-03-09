Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers say Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield could appear in film

Writers of Sony's upcoming Spidey animation film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) have hinted that there is indeed a possibility of the live-action Spider-Men being in the film. Three actors have played Spider-Man in live-action films so far- Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield. They came together last year in the successful Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home. And now, the comment from the Spider-Verse writers has hinted that a reunion could be in pipeline. (Also read: Doctor Strange 2 toy set hints at Spider-Man, Iron Man being present in the film)

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Sony's successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which starred Shameik Moore as the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. It was the first film to feature multiple Spider-Men as Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glen all played different versions of the character.

Speaking with Variety recently, the writers and producers of Spider-Verse - Phil Lord and Chris Miller - were asked about the possibility of the live-action Spider-Men being a part of the film. To this, Phil laughed and referred to No Way Home, saying, "It's a high bar to clear. The gauntlet has been thrown." Christopher then responded, saying, "All things are possible in the multiverse."

When the reporter pressed and said that the statement would cause mayhem on Twitter in the Spider-Man fandom, Phil replied, "RIP my mentions!" Part one of Across the Spider-Verse is slated for release in theatres in October 2022 with a second part to follow up next year. Across the Spider-Verse already features multiple Spider-Men with Oscar Isaac set to voice Spider-Man 2099 and Jake Johnson reprising his role as Peter Parker, alongside Shameik and Hailee as Miles and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

The films' prequel Into the Spider-Verse was not just a commercial success that earned $375 million at the box office but was also critically acclaimed. The film even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

