Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness toy set hints at Spider-Man, Iron Man being present in the film

A toy set, apparently tied to Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to be hinting at the return of two fan favourite Marvel characters in the film.

The toy set shows miniature figures of three different versions of Doctor Strange fighting a giant monster. Along with them are Scarlet Witch and America Chavez, both of whom will be seen in the film. But according to Brick Fanatics, the set also features Iron Man and Spider-Man. Given that the film's latest trailer showed the same monster, many fans have taken this as confirmation of the two characters' presence in the film.

A look at the LEGO set claimed to include Spider-Man and Iron Man.

The fact that recent leaks claimed that Tom Cruise is playing Iron Man in the film and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man seems to bolster this claim. However, neither of these claims are verified or confirmed yet.

The LEGO set is number 76218 titled The Sanctum Sanctorum- a reference to Doctor Strange's headquarters. As per reports, it will be the biggest LEGO set from the location, comprising of 2,708 pieces. Reports say it will be available in the market during the summer, potentially after the film's 6 release.

Multiverse of Madness, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, is part of MCU's Phase 4 and deals with the concept of multiverse, allowing different versions of characters to be portrayed on screen.

Apart from Tobey and Tom, other actors claimed to have been cast in the film include Patrick Stewart as professor X, John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Comic book writer and Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, however, claimed recently that many of the leaks are legit.

Speaking on an episode of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, Rob said, "Here's the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? ...They are testing the s**t out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they're testing, it's all getting out."

The Sam Raimi film has been described as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first out-and-out horror outing and also stars Chiwetel Ejifor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. The film releases in theatres on May 6.

