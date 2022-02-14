Tom Cruise's Iron Man spotted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer? Fans share proof

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Monday morning during the Super Bow. Within a few hours, the Marvel fandom has started looking at it with a microscope for hidden details and Easter eggs.

The one thing many fans are convinced they have discovered is Tom Cruise as an Iron Man variant. In a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer, a flying being in a suit of armour is seen charging at America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez). Fans are convinced that the flying character is a variant of Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise.

Wasn?t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

Another potential Easter Eggs that fans spotted was Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange being escorted as a prisoner by a few Ultron bots. In the comics and the films, Ultron is a creation of Tony Stark. This led many to deduce that a comic book version of Iron Man--called Superior Iron Man--may be seen in the film, with Tom portraying him.

Capitana Carter, Iron Man de Tom Cruise, Strange Zombie... Y decían que What if...? No era canon y solo era relleno 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/AG3PKlJO8y — Miguel Botiva (@Boty1312) February 14, 2022

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ?Superior Iron Man? variant and member of Professor X?s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN — Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

There have been rumours about Tom Cruise being cast as Iron Man aka Tony Stark for the film for some time now. This was fuelled by alleged leak pics of Tom from the sets where he is seen sporting a goatee and wearing a motion capture suit in front of a green screen. Fans have been arguing for weeks if those pics are genuine.

However, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld recently hinted that the rumours may be true and the result of leaks from Marvel's test screenings for the film. Speaking on an episode of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, he said, "Here's the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? ...They are testing the s**t out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they're testing, it's all getting out."

The character had originally been played by Robert Downey Jr for over a decade until the character's death in Avengers: Endgame. Reports claim that the Iron Man in the Multiverse of Madness is a variant from another universe.

Also read: Is that Tom Cruise playing Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Leaked set image shocks fans

However, as always, Marvel and all the people involved with the film are mum on the subject. There is no official word on the cameos and which actors may be appearing in the film. The Sam Raimi film has been described as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first out-and-out horror outing and also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejifor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. The film, part of MCU's Phase 4, releases in theatres on May 6.

