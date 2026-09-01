Spider-Man Brand New Day is now the 3rd-highest-grossing film ever; beats Avatar 2, Titanic in epic $2.3 billion run

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to reach new milestones at the box office each passing week. The superhero adventure has now become the third-highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the lifetime collections of all-time blockbusters like Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water. While its collections have now slowed down, it is an impressive achievement nonetheless, something that no solo superhero film has ever managed.

Brand New Day scales new heights

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland film is soaring new heights.

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In its fifth weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued to rule the box office, having remained the number 1 film in North America for 31 days. The film earned $22.5 million in the US and Canada in the fifth weekend, taking its domestic gross to $891 million, the second-highest ever. Overseas, the Tom Holland-starrer has been an even bigger success, minting $1.44 billion outside North America, aided by major markets such as China, Japan, the UK, and India. After Sunday, its global haul stood at $2.332 billion, just $1.6 million behind the final collections of Avatar: The Way of Water. Over the weekend, it surpassed another James Cameron film - Titanic. The 1997 hit had earned $2.257 billion worldwide. On Monday, trade experts estimated that Brand New Day added over $6 million more, surpassing Avatar 2 on the all-time list.

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{{^usCountry}} It is now behind only two films - Avatar ($2.923 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion). Given its current pace, it is unlikely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will catch up to either of them. It is currently $464 million behind Endgame, and given that Endgame will soon re-release ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday premiere, this gap will only widen. It has beaten both films in the domestic territory, however. Brand New Day’s $891-million domestic haul is higher than what Endgame ($858 million) and Avatar ($749 million) managed. In this list, it is only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which minted $936 million in the US and Canada in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is now behind only two films - Avatar ($2.923 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion). Given its current pace, it is unlikely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will catch up to either of them. It is currently $464 million behind Endgame, and given that Endgame will soon re-release ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday premiere, this gap will only widen. It has beaten both films in the domestic territory, however. Brand New Day’s $891-million domestic haul is higher than what Endgame ($858 million) and Avatar ($749 million) managed. In this list, it is only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which minted $936 million in the US and Canada in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

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