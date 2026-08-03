Spider-Man 4 box office worldwide collection day 4: Earns $927 million, records 2nd highest opening weekend in history

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection day 4: The return of Tom Holland as the superhero Spider-Man has become one of the biggest movie events in recent times. After years of wait, Spider-Man: Brand New Day released around the world on July 31 and has become one of the greatest hits for Marvel at the box office, setting many records. This movie not only pleased long-time fans of the superhero but also set new box-office records worldwide.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection day 4: Tom Holland film earns $927 million, makes it the second-biggest opening weekend in history after Avengers: Endgame.

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According to Reuters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to an incredible $927 million at the worldwide box office, making it the second-biggest global opening in film history. It now sits just behind Avengers: Endgame, which still holds the record with its $1.2 billion debut in 2019.

The film was just as unstoppable in North America, where it earned $355 million during its opening weekend. That makes it the second-highest domestic opening ever, narrowly missing Avengers: Endgame's record of $357.1 million.

Outside North America, the film brought in an impressive $572 million from 66 international markets. China emerged as the biggest contributor with $121 million in ticket sales, marking Marvel's strongest opening in the country since the pandemic. The United Kingdom followed with $49 million, while Mexico added $38.3 million and South Korea contributed $25 million.

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{{^usCountry}} The film also created history in several countries by setting new opening weekend records. India led the headlines with $31.8 million, making it the biggest Hollywood opening ever in the country. France earned $26.6 million, Brazil collected $23.8 million, and Spain added $15.6 million to the global total. How it compares to other Marvel films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also created history in several countries by setting new opening weekend records. India led the headlines with $31.8 million, making it the biggest Hollywood opening ever in the country. France earned $26.6 million, Brazil collected $23.8 million, and Spain added $15.6 million to the global total. How it compares to other Marvel films {{/usCountry}}

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The film easily outperformed Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened with $260 million in North America and $600 million worldwide back in 2021. It has even surpassed the opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War, which collected $640 million globally, earning its place among the biggest box office launches in movie history.

About the film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's magic, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.

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But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.