Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan's spoilers spark theatre brawl during screening; viral video shocks internet

A visit to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie ended up being utter chaos when spoilers caused a brawl within the theatre. The viral video on social media has once again brought up the debate of theatre manners, where most people believe that spoilers of a movie are a real spoiler to everyone else’s enjoyment. The Tom Holland film, released on July 30 and 31 worldwide, has seen massive interest around the world.

A spoiler-filled screening turns ugly

Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers trigger theater brawl as furious fans clash during screening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent viral video on X (formerly Twitter), it is alleged that there were four people who went to see a Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but they sat next to a guy who had previously watched the movie. It was alleged that he was watching it for the second time with a female companion. But what they did not expect was that instead of silently enjoying the movie, the man started giving out important spoilers from the start of the movie.

As the movie progressed, he continued doing so until the four people couldn’t take it anymore and started arguing with him about his spoilers. Soon enough, what started off as an argument led to a fight, with the two sides beating each other up while shocked moviegoers just stood there and watched. Now there are videos of the brawl viral on the internet, with the theatre being in complete chaos.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hindustan Times could not independently verify the origin of the video or the claims regarding the cause of the brawl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindustan Times could not independently verify the origin of the video or the claims regarding the cause of the brawl. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

About the film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker in his fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the story is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film follows Peter Parker after the world has forgotten his identity. With MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), and everyone else having no memory of him, Peter is forced to build a new life while continuing his responsibilities as Spider-Man. As he investigates a string of mysterious crimes, he finds himself dealing with a strange transformation that threatens everything he has been fighting to protect.

Alongside Tom Holland, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. The screenplay has been written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The film is already breaking records

Despite the viral theatre incident, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dream run at the global box office. According to Reuters, the Marvel blockbuster has earned an impressive $927 million worldwide, making it the second-biggest global opening in cinema history. The only film ahead of it remains Avengers: Endgame, which opened with $1.2 billion in 2019.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}