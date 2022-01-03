Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 18 collection: Tom Holland's film crosses 200 crore mark

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film has achieved this feat despite restrictions due to rise in Covid-19 cases and competition from films like 83 and Pushpa: The Rise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home had released in theatres on December 16 and has made ₹202.34 crore in India so far.

Sharing the box office figures of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#SpiderMan hits ₹200 cr… Restrictions + #PushpaHindi [mass circuits] + #83TheFilm [metros] are speed breakers, but #NewYear holidays + open week prove advantageous in Weekend 3… [Week 3] Fri 3 cr, Sat 4.92 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹202.34 cr Nett BOC. #India biz.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also the highest-grossing release of 2021 with a gross collection of ₹260 crore at the domestic box office. It is also the biggest hit worldwide post the coronavirus pandemic. Made under the banner of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film is the third-biggest Hollywood film of all time in India, after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend in the US. Its three-week total worldwide stands at $1.37 billion, with China and Japan yet to release the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx.

Recently, reality TV star Kim Kardashian came under criticism after she shared a slew of major spoilers on social media. She saw the movie in what appeared to be her home theatre on Monday night and documented the experience by sharing snapshots from the film on Instagram Stories, as per Page Six. The movie was the subject of speculations since it went into production.

