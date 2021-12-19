Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal advised Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date: ‘They ignored me’

Apart from the fact that they have all portrayed Spider-Man on the big screen, what connects Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? The interesting fact that incidentally, all three have dated their leading ladies from the films in real life. Tobey started dating Kirsten Dunst in 2001 when they were filming Spider-Man but the couple kept it under wraps. They eventually broke up in 2003 before the sequel began filming but remained good friends.

The next web slinger, Andrew dated his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone from 2011-15. And finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom and Zendaya began dating earlier this year. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on all the Spider-Man movies till date, revealed in a recent interview that she advised her stars to not date but they all ignored her.

In an interview with the New York Times, Amy Pascal said that she had actually spoken to Tom Holland and Zendaya when they were first cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, advising them not to date. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to,” she said.

In fact, Pascal said she had given the same advice to the previous Spider-Man lead couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone but they all ignored her. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” she said. Zendaya and Tom have been linked romantically for years but they had both maintained they were just friends. The two even dated other people since they began appearing together in the Spider-Man films. However, in July 2021, paparazzi pictures of their PDA confirmed their romance.

